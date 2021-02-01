Abraham Accords.” rewards Kushner and Berkowitz Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, were nominated on Sunday for the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in mediating four normalization deals between Israel and Arab nations known as the “Abraham Accords.” Nominating the pair of former aides to then-President Donald Trump was American attorney Alan Dershowitz, who was qualified to do so in his capacity as a professor emeritus of Harvard Law School.

Kushner, who is Trump’s son-in-law, and Berkowitz, who was the Middle East envoy, were key figures in mediating deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

The deals were announced in a four-month span between mid-August and mid-December and were the most important diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East in 25 years as the area girds for a continued dispute with Iran. Kushner said in a statement he was honored to be nominated for the prize, which will be awarded in October.