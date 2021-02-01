Budget 2021 Live Updates!!!

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing parliament with aspects of the Union Budget 2021. She stated foreign direct investment (FDI) hike in insurance to 74 percent from 49 percent with foreign control under safeguards. The Finance Minister has set a mark of ? 16.5 lakh crore as agricultural credit. Her budget speech comes after a challenging year for the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which closed down businesses for months, leading to missed earnings, reduced consumer spending, and job cuts. “The total impact of Atmanirbhar Bharat and measures by RBI was ? 27.1 lakh crore, which amounts to 30 percent of GDP,” Ms. Sitharaman said. “2021 is a year of many milestones,” she said.

The ninth budget – including an interim one – of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put the focus on building jobs and rural development, the two areas hit hardest by the pandemic. Today’s budget will have to go far beyond what the mini-budget in September 2019 achieved by diminishing corporate tax, and the consequent economy-booster announcements during the lockdown necessitated by the pandemic. The budget comes as an economic vaccine for the pandemic-battered economy and to steer India with the much-needed motive to increase demand and consumer trust.

Here are the live updates of Union Budget