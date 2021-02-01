Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been publicly trolled by leading ticketing portal Book My Show

New Delhi: The troll of Book My Show was touted by Rahul Gandhi’s facial expression when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget. Book My Show tweet has withdrawn the troll after the incident was discussed.

Book My Show’s tweet was with the question “If #MondayMorning had a face, how would it be? Answer with GIFs”. The tweet was taken up and criticized by many. With this, the Book My Show tweet was withdrawn. However, the authorities were not ready to comment on the reason for withdrawing the tweet.