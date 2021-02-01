Country lifts travel ban on 30 countries

A country has decided to lift the travel ban imposed on 30 countries. Philippines has announced this.

Philippine government has lifted a ban on passengers from over 30 countries. The new decision came to effect from Monday, February 1.

As per the new guidelines issued, all passengers flying to the Philippines will be required to undergo RT-PCR testing on their 6th day of quarantine from the date of arrival. Apart from this, non-OFWs and foreign nationals will also need to show proof of a pre-booked accommodation for at least seven nights in an accredited quarantine hotel or facility.