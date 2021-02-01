Have you ever thought of sending a message to your own number on WhatsApp? Know how to do it

Have you ever thought about this? Although many of us send and receive messages, photos, and videos on WhatsApp, can we still send messages, photos, and videos to our own number? Yes. There are actually two ways we can send a message to our number itself.

Method 1 – Contact

1. Save your number to your contact list (your own name, anything easy to remember).

2. Open WhatsApp and refresh the contact list.

3. You will see your number in the contact list of WhatsApp. Click on it.

4. WhatsApp messages can be sent to the chat window that opens.

Method 2 – Group

1. Open the menu in WhatsApp and then create a new group

2. Add your group name and tap Next

3. Add your best friend to your group

4. Create a group by clicking Create Group

5. Your group now has only two members (you and your friend).

6. Now remove your friend from the group. With this, you will be the only member of the group.

7. The message then sent to this group will be delivered only to you.