Non-compliance with health norms resulted in the rise of Covid spread in Saudi Arabia; Ministry of Health

Jeddah: Assistant Health Minister and Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Hashimi has said that 75 percent of the new Covid cases reported in Saudi Arabia are due to misconduct by people who have failed to comply with Covid regulations. “We have unfortunately in recent days registered a noticeable increase and continued rise in infections. One of the main reasons is gatherings and complacency with precautionary measures,” said Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah.

“Lack of compliance will force us to take measures to protect society,” he said in televised remarks. “I ask you to help us preserve the gains we made in combating coronavirus … This is a very difficult stage.” The number of confirmed cases of Covid has increased in recent weeks. This is an increase of 20 percent over the mid-January period. All of these indicators are of concern. It is very important that everyone is more careful not to endanger their own lives and the lives of others.