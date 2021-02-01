Security forces arrested 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist associates: Arms and ammunition recovered

Security forces has arrested 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist associates in Kashmir. A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, , 53 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted a raid in Budgam after getting a specific tip-off.

The arrested terror associates were identified as Mohammed Yousuf Dar, Abdul Majeed Mir and Reyaz Ahmad Basmati. The security forces has also recovered Two hand grenades, 25 AK-47 rounds, four detonators, mobile phones used to contact with Pakistani handlers, threat posters and other incriminating material.

These terror associates were involved in several grenade attacks in Srinagar. They were operating in the area with the aim to target newly elected District Development Council (DDC) members.