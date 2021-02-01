Spicejet makes an emergency landing as flight caught fire

New Delhi: Four minutes after take-off, the plane made an emergency landing due to smoke inside the plane. The SpiceJet flight SG275 from Kolkata to Bagdogra was diverted on Monday after the pilot reported fire in the cabin.

The SpiceJet flight took off from West Bengal capital Kolkata at 4.33 pm. Soon after the flight was airborne, the crew suspected fire in the cabin. Following which the pilot informed ATC officials about smoke emanating from the cabin. All 69 people on board were safe, including crew and passengers. West Bengal DGP Virendra and security adviser Surajit Kar Purkayastha were also among the passengers.