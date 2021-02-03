Date of reopening of schools announced in UAE: Guidelines issued

The date of reopening of schools announced in UAE. The guidelines and rules for this were also announced. Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has announced this. Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced that in-classroom education would resume for all grades in Abu Dhabi schools from February 14.

All private schools in Dubai had reopened us usual after the winter break on January 3. But, parents can choose between in-person classes, virtual learning or hybrid for their children. Also, private schools in Sharjah had resumed classes for around 170,000 students earlier this month. However, nearly 90 per cent remained in distance learning.