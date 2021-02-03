Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to serve three and a half years in jail.

A Russian court convicted Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in jail on Tuesday after ruling he had disrupted the terms of his parole but said that his prison term would be reduced for the time he had completed earlier under house arrest.

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s most notable critics, was detained at the Russian border on January 17 after returning from Germany where he had been recovering from being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.

Navalny’s associates called on their supporters to quickly protest against the decision in central Moscow. Navalny’s lawyer said the opposition politician would appeal against the ruling. He will spend two years and eight months in jail rather than the full three-and-a-half-year term he was convicted with considering the time under house arrest he served earlier.