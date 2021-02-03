Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

The domestic benchmark indices has ended in gain in Indian share market. BSE Sensex settled trading at 50,255.75, higher by 458.03 points or 0.92%. NSE Nifty has ended 14,789.95, up 142.10 points or 0.97%.

The BSE market breadth was strong. Out of 3,141 stocks traded on the BSE, there were 1,784 advancing stocks as against 1,202 declines. All the BSE sectoral indices ended in the green.

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Divi’s Labs and Cipla. The top losers in the market were Shree Cements, Maruti Suzuki and Ultra Tech Cement.