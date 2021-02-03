This motorcycle is not for the ride; Pastry chef creates a chocolate motorcycle

Food art is a hobby of many. Amaury Guichon, a native of Geneva, has impressed netizens with his latest sculpture–a chocolate motorcycle. A telescope made of chocolate and an elephant made of 90 kg of chocolate are some of Gwishon’s craftsmen who have made up their minds on social media. The motorcycle made of chocolate is now going viral.

Guichon posted a video on his official Instagram account of the various stages of making a chocolate motorcycle. “Chocolate Motorcycle! I especially loved working on the Coil and the Wheels! What do you think?” read the caption of the post, which has now gone viral online. Each part of the motorcycle, including the engine and seat, is made of chocolate. Detailed information about each step can be seen in the video. More than 3.5 million people have watched the video. Someone commented that it is the safest bike.