UAE based airlines imposes new travel restrictions

Air carrier based in UAE has imposed new travel restrictions. Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways has announced the new travel restrictions. Dubai based Emirates Airlines has announced that it would not accept non-Saudi national passengers on flights from Dubai to Saudi Arabia.

“As directed by the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Emirates will not accept non?Saudi national passengers on flights from Dubai to Saudi Arabia, with immediate effect and until further notice. Customers holding tickets with final destinations in Saudi Arabia will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin – exemptions are diplomatic passport holders and health practitioners and their families”, said Emirates Airlines in an advisory.

Etihad Airways has also imposed a travel restriction to Saudi Arabia. “This does not apply to Saudi nationals and citizens, diplomats, health practitioners and their families – guests who have travelled to any of the restricted countries above in the past 14 days must quarantine in their homes for a period of 14 days on arrival to Saudi Arabia,” said Etihad in its advisory.

Saudi Arabia imposed a travel restrictions for passengers from certain countries. Passengers will not be permitted to enter Saudi Arabia if they are travelling from or have been in any of the following countries in the past 14 days: Argentina, UAE, Germany, USA, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, United Kingdom, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, India, Japan.