Biden signs executive orders to reform US immigration policy

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday endorsed executive orders to reform US immigration policy and undo the Trump administration’s immigration policies. “I’m not making new law, I’m eliminating bad policy,” Biden told reporters. In one of the orders, the Biden administration pledges to create a task force to reunite family members that former US President Donald Trump’s administration separated.

The Trump administration separated thousands of children from their parents after they were arrested for crossing the United States border without authorization. Biden also commissioned a review of Trump’s refugee policies and other measures aimed at decreasing the flow of migrants to the US.

The Biden administration aims to put in place an immigration process here that is humane, that is moral, that considers applications for refugees, applications for people to come into this country in a way that treats people as human beings. In another executive order, the Biden administration said it will develop a plan to address irregular migration on the US southern border.