“Couple found inside a locked house can’t presumed to be in an immoral relationship”; High Court

The Madras high court has declared that a man and a woman located inside a locked house cannot be considered to be associated with an immoral relationship. As per a report, the decision came as an armed reserve police constable was constrained to termination of duty on the ground of ‘moral turpitude’ because he was discovered inside a locked room with a woman constable.

While flattening the termination appeal, Justice R Suresh Kumar remarked, “This kind of presumption prevailing in the society cannot be the basis for initiating disciplinary action and inflicting punishment,”.Emitting light on the past event the court recorded that the involved constable K Saravana Babu was found inside his quarters in the company of a woman constable in the year 1998.

According to Saravana, the woman constable had arrived at his residence while looking for the keys of her house which was found close by, however, when the neighbors tapped at his door, it was discovered locked heading to the supposition that the couple was involved in some immoral activity.

Saravana states that someone had bolted the door from inside while the duo was discussing and then posed to knock at the door. The high court proving the accused’s request added that “There was absolutely no eyewitness or any other concrete evidence to prove that the two constables were found in a compromising position,”.