Devotees denied access to Ayodhya Ram Temple construction !!!

New Delhi: While the construction of a grand Ram temple has started in the holy town of Ayodhya under the aegis of the Supreme Court ordered Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the followers will not be ready to see the building process directly.Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai has stated that ‘Ram Bhakts’ will not be authorized to view the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya because of security causes.

Rai said that the engineers concerned in the building of the Ram temple will employ big cranes and stone crushing machines which might raise the possibilities of accidents at the Ram temple place. Because of this, it has been determined not to permit visitors or devotees to come near the temple construction locality, Rai said. In such a circumstance, the followers will not be permitted to visit the Ram temple construction site to avert any unsuitable incident there.

Rai continued that the trust had earlier admitted that the ‘Ram Bhakts’ should be permitted to see the building activity from a particular spot but this may not be feasible now. Rai, though, added that the Trust will endure updating the devotees about the development of the construction activity. It may be recollected that the Ram Mandir Trust had determined that devotees visiting the Ramlala Virajman would be capable to view the temple construction work and take photos from a selfie point specifically built for the same.

However, this will not be achievable now due to security grounds. Engineering and Construction company – Larsen & Toubro – has started the Ram Temple construction work and said that the mining work will be completed within 75 days. The work of filling the foundation of the intended Ram temple will also begin in April, the company said. The first floor of the Ram Mandir is going to grow up in the next one and a half years. The whole temple is anticipated to be finished in the period of 36-40 months, with the remaining two floors getting another 18 months for completion of the temple expecting another 4 months. As per Ayodhya Temple Trustee Anil Mishra, the intended Ram Temple is expected to be bigger than the Somnath Temple and any of the Akshardham Temples.