Kochi: Fuel prices are on the rise again. Petrol price was hiked by 29 paise and diesel by 30 paise. In Kochi, a liter of petrol costs Rs 86.83 and diesel Rs 81.06. In Thiruvananthapuram, diesel price was hiked by Rs 82.65 and petrol by Rs 88.53.

In January, petrol prices rose by Rs 2.59 and diesel by Rs 2.61. Prior to October 4, 2018, the price had reached this high. At that time the price of crude oil was $ 80 per barrel. But today crude oil is below $ 60 a barrel.