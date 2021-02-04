Indian Army soldier martyred in Pakistani firing along LoC

A soldier of Indian Army was martyred in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Rajouri district on Wednesday in which the Indian soldier was killed. The deceased has been identified as Sepoy Laxman from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district.

“The Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the LoC in Sundarbani sector of Rajouri. Our troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. A soldier succumbed to his injuries later. Sepoy Laxman was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” said an Army spokesperson .

Sepoy Laxman is the fourth Indian Army personnel killed in Pakistani firing along the LoC in January this year.