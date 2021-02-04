Mahindra recalls 1577 units of Mahindra Thar

India’s most popular automobile brand, Mahindra and Mahindra has recalled 1577 units of its Mahindra Thar. Mahindra and Mahindra has decided to recall 1,577 units of its Thar diesel variant. The vehicle is recalled for proactive inspection and replacement of camshaft, manufactured between September 7 and December 25, 2020.

The company in a statement said that a machine setting error at the supplier’s plant on specific dates may have affected camshafts in some engines of the Mahindra Thar diesel variants.

Mahindra and Mahindra had launched its latest SUV, Thar in October 2020. The SUV has become one of the most popular brand in the automobile industry in a short span of time.

The affected vehicles will be inspected by the company and the subsequent rectification will be made to the SUV free of cost. Mahindra will contact the customers individually so that the cars can be brought to the service station to get fixed. The recall of the Thar SUV is in compliance with SIAM’s voluntary code on vehicle recall.