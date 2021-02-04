Sisters claim ownership of the land allotted for the construction of mosque in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Rani Kapoor alias Rani Baluja and Rama Rani Punjabi, 2 sisters from Delhi claim ownership of the site of the mosque. They filed the petition in the Allahabad High Court. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court will hear the petition on August 8. The petition alleges that five acres out of the 28 acres of land are in the name of their father Gyan Chandra Punjabi have been handed over to the Waqf Board for the construction of the mosque.

Their father, who came from Punjab at the time of partition, got 28 acres in Dhanipur village for five years. The land remained in his name even after that period. They also say in the petition that it has been recorded in the revenue records. Years later, as a result of the consolidation process, the Consolidation Officer again removed the father’s name from the records. The settlement officer has filed an appeal against the consolidation. Regardless of this, the petitioner contends that the Waqf Board was allowed to build a mosque on five acres out of the 28 acres in their father’s name and that the order to leave the land to the mosque should be frozen until an appeal is decided before the Settlement Officer.