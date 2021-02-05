Covid updates ; Gulf state to tighten restrictions to curb the spread of the pandemic

Qatar has re-imposed a flock of constraints on education, recreation, and business ventures, including shutting indoor swimming pools and theme parks and limiting restaurant capacities. It is the latest Gulf state to stiffen confinements in recent days in an effort to hinder the spread of the coronavirus as contaminations have increased.

Qatari markets should now run at a 50 percent limit, weddings do not occur at home are outlawed with guests for weddings at home confined to relatives only and nurseries should run at 30 percent capacity, the health ministry said on Twitter. Boat rentals have been forbidden and the capacity of personal boats has been limited to 15 people.

“These developments emerge to be early signs of a possible second wave in Qatar,” the ministry said in a statement, citing to both increasing infection numbers and raised numbers of hospital admissions. The Gulf country reported 407 new cases of Covid contaminations on Thursday. Daily case numbers have been firmly increasing since a one-day December below 117.