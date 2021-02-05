Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket draw ; Indian expat wins Dh15 million

Dubai: An Indian living in Doha has won Dh15 million at the recent Big Ticket draw of Abu Dhabi. Taslima Purayil’s acquiring ticket number 291310 was chosen at the draw held on Wednesday evening. Purayil had purchased the ticket on January 26.

During a telephone call, Taslima Purayil said she was thrilled about the victory. “It was the first time we purchased the Big Ticket. I cannot accept we won,” said the mother of three children, a son aged 21, a daughter of 15 years, and an infant just around a year old. She and her husband, Abdul Gaddaf, manage a food business in Doha where the family has existed for years. While a jobless Dubai ex-pat took back the second big prize for the evening Dh350,000. Prem Mohan Mathrathil, 54, said he just lost his job on January 26.

“This has come as a blessing to me. I cannot believe it. Just today my wife was enquiring about the Big Ticket announcement. She was praying to God for the mega win. And it all happened.”Prem who has served for 30 years in Dubai for a private company told that he had loans and the win was very convenient. “I will clear my loans, save some money for my daughter’s college in Singapore and also help my relatives back home.”