Free PCR tests announced in UAE

A free PCR tests for residents and citizens has been announced in UAE. The Primary Healthcare Department of the Umm Al-Quwain Medical District has announced the free PCR tests for all citizens and residents in the emirate.

The PCR tests will be offered free of charge in all medical centres of the department across the emirate. No appointments will be required prior to the visit the centres.

On Friday, the Emergency and Crisis Management team in Umm Al Quwain announced that it was launching tougher inspection campaigns in a crackdown against violators of health and safety protocols, especially against those flouting regulations for social gatherings.