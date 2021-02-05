Gulf country imposes restrictions in mosques

A gulf country has imposed new restrictions in mosques. Saudi Arabia has imposed new restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus. The restrictions were announced by Abdulatif Bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Islamic Affairs and Call in the country.

Also Read: A ban on heavy vehicles announced in UAE

Saudi Arabia has suspended the lectures in mosques in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi government has asked the mosques to turn all religious guidance activities to online. The government also directed that prayer timings as well as the duration between the Adhan (prayer call) and the start of the prayer are set. The time between the Adhan and performing the prayer is set at 10 minutes for all daily group prayers except for the Fajr (dawn) prayer, which are 20 minutes.