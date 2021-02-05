“Khati -roll” Bengali Kebab sale; Turnover around 100 crores, Read the fascinating story…

The food business is one of the most lucrative businesses if you learn one thing and start without compromising on quality. It is the same at home and abroad. Most of those who have identified and experimented with these possibilities have been successful.

Payal Saha, a native of Kolkata, came to New York after marriage to begin a business abroad. He was only 22 years old then. The woman also tried Kathy Rolls, a type of kebab available in Kolkata’s economy eateries, in New York. The name of the project is Cathy Rolls Company. Although she had no formal training in the hospitality industry or the food business, she decided to start her own food business in the US. Today, kebabs obtain more than Rs 102 crore. Payal has a business not only in the US but also in London. Today, 116 employees are working in various outlets.

The initial capital for the venture was found from family and friends. The same rolls that street vendors in every nook and corner of Kolkata tastefully made and wanted to sell in New York. It successfully experimented several times. The porridge and khati rolls come in a variety of flavors. There are also parcel services to places like Japan. Anyway, the outlet is now open in seven locations.