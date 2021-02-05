Super talented 13year old girl pursues college education!!!

A super-skilled resident of Indore, Tanishka Sujit who built history by passing the 12th class examination at the age of 12 and is now seeking graduation at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore at the age of 13. Tanishka passed her 10th class examination at the age of 11 and then passed her 12th standard exams at the age of 12. She was permitted to skip to 10th standard soon after giving her fifth-grade exams and then she was directly promoted to 12th standard, seeing her extra-ordinary abilities and skills.

Surprisingly, Tanishka who has now turned 13 is pursuing a degree at an Indore-based University, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya while taking online classes currently amid the pandemic. There is no such relaxation in the education policy of Madhya Pradesh that would allow any student to jump classes. But Tanishka’s parents had to strive to get special permission for Tanishka to skip classes and promote her to higher classes as per her abilities and skills.

Among many extraordinary talents is her ability to solve Rubik’s while wearing a blindfold. She is a Kathak dancer as well and has performed in Europe too. After passing the 10th and 12th class exams, Tanishka made it to the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records respectively.