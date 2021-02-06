4G internet services were restored in Kashmir one and a half year later

Srinagar: 4G internet services have been restored in Jammu and Kashmir. Government spokesman Rohit Kansal made the announcement on Twitter. The internet services, including 4G, were cut off in Kashmir a year and a half ago, just before Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was taken away. The 2G services were resumed on January 25. In the meantime, Internet services were restored and later disconnected in several areas on a trial basis.

Rohit Kansal, the spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, tweeted Friday evening, “4G mobile internet services are being restored in the entire Jammu and Kashmir.” Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister

Omar Abdullah expressed his happiness at the announcement and tweeted, “4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019, all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never.”