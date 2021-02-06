“China suffers setback”; PM Modi’s vaccine diplomacy with 92 countries, praised by foreign media

New Delhi: With just a few days to go before the distribution of the corona vaccine in India, the reputation of India’s ability to make the vaccine is crossing borders. According to foreign media, the country has already been able to enhance India’s reputation, including in neighboring countries.

India’s vaccine diplomacy is reportedly exceeding China’s cloud diplomacy. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs claims that China has assisted in more than 150 countries and 10 international organizations, sent 36 medical teams to 34 countries in need since the outbreak, and offered other countries 200 billion masks, 2 billion protective suits, and 800 million test kits. But there is another view to this. Many countries have accused China of providing a vaccine that cannot be guaranteed to be effective without proper testing. Because of this, people in most countries refuse to use the vaccine.

This has led to a backlash from many countries, with the public blaming governments for signing contracts with Chinese companies for vaccine procurement. Governments in the Philippines and Singapore have come under fire for deciding to order the vaccine from Chinese company Synovac.” I will not take the Chinese vaccine now because I have not been tested enough,” said Bilhari Kaushik, a former Singapore Foreign Ministry official. Foreign Ministry officials said they would seek more information from the Chinese company before seeking the vaccine.

In a recent survey of 19,000 people from 17 countries, most expressed concern about Chinese vaccines. On the other hand, as the world’s largest vaccine producer, most countries praised India’s supply of vaccines to many poor countries. India has provided the Kovid vaccine free of cost to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, UAE, Brazil, Morocco, Bahrain, and Oman. It is reported that countries like Saudi Arabia, Canada, and Mongolia have also expressed interest in buying the vaccine from India. Exports are made after ensuring that the required doses are available in the country.

Read more; Dubai gurudwara will be open for the Covid vaccination drive from Feb 6th ; Check the details here…

China had earlier said it would provide the vaccine free of charge to countries including Sri Lanka. But a long time ago, India was giving free vaccines to Sri Lanka. Apart from Sri Lanka, Indian vaccine diplomacy in Bangladesh has also won over China. As part of the central government’s ‘Vaccine Alliance’ initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted two million vaccines to Bangladesh.