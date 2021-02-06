Dubai gurudwara will be open for the Covid vaccination drive from Feb 6th ; Check the details here…

More than 4,000 residents are supposed to get vaccinated at a free immunization drive being arranged by the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai from February 6 to 8. The drive is being administered in cooperation with Tamouh Health Care LLC that will give the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine on the premises of the Gurudwara in Jebel Ali from 10 am to 6 pm on these three days, the gurudwara management said in a declaration.

“Getting vaccinated now will help protect you and also people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from Covid-19. This is also an opportunity for you to serve as a role model in our community,” said the gurudwara, asking all to come forward to take the vaccine. Residents can reserve appointments via WhatsApp on 0506295702 or 0566445961. Those with appointments must bring the original and a photocopy of their Emirates ID for registration. While visiting Gurdwara, it is mandatory to wear masks, gloves and keep social distancing, it added.

Asserting that the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai is the first gurudwara to have provided such an initiative, the statement said: “We are thankful to the government for all their support and providing us the permit to conduct this vaccination drive. Sikhs have been at the forefront of philanthropic work throughout the world and have been like a pillar of support for victims, providing them with medical aid, food, water, and everyday essentials to fight against the deadly coronavirus disease as the spirit of community service is an integral part of the Sikh faith.”

“We are now living through the most uncertain moment of our times. Therefore, it is very critical at this point of time for the community to recover and help strengthen the government’s initiative by joining the vaccine drive to get rid of this pandemic,” Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman of the gurudwara, told.