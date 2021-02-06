Mamata Banerjee did not allow PM Kisan scheme in West Bengal to satisfy ego: JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda has came down heavily against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. nadda accused that Mamata Banerjee did not allow Prime Minister Kisan scheme in West Bengal to satisfy her ego.

“What Mamata di did with farmers of Bengal by depriving them of PM Kisan Scheme benefits was an injustice. She did not allow the implementation of the welfare programme in the state to satisfy her ego”, said Nadda.

“Now after realizing that the farmers themselves have allowed the scheme she has said she would implement it. The 70 lakh farmers for the last two years have been deprived of annual aid of Rs 6,000,” Nadda added.