“Mask-policies” getting modified by major airlines for passengers with disabilities….

Airlines are modifying their mask strategies to adjust with a new government order but, those policies might be less strict. Amid the covid-19 pandemic, major airlines began instilling their own policies for enforcing the wearing of face masks on planes. While some airlines have allowed passengers with medical conditions to go mask-free, while all others over the age of 2 must wear a mask.

The Centers for Disease Control recently issued an order that went into effect on Monday, requiring all travelers to wear masks while flying. Travelers are also required to wear masks that cover their mouth and nose while at major transportation hubs. The order, exempts some people from wearing masks, those with a disability who either physically can’t wear a mask or can’t safely wear a mask, “because of the disability as defined by the Americans With Disabilities Act.”

“Exemptions will require documentation from a licensed health care provider, as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three calendar days of departure or proof of recovery from COVID-19. Additionally, American will update its guidelines for acceptable mask types to prohibit bandanas and gaiters,” the airline wrote.

“Our mask requirement has been and will continue to be a critical component of our comprehensive effort to protect the health and well-being of our customers and team members during the pandemic,” said David Seymour, Chief Operating Officer at American. “This federal mandate will provide additional support to our crew members who are working diligently to enforce our policy and further reinforce the safety of air travel during COVID-19”.