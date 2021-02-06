Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate road development projects worth Rs 7,700 crore

Guwahati: Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new road development project in Assam on Sunday, the Prime Minister’s Office said. He will attend the inauguration ceremony in person. The road project is under the ‘Assam Mala’, the development policy of the state government. The project is worth Rs 7,700 crore. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of two medical colleges of Biswanath Chariali and Charadeo and address a huge gathering at Dhekiajuli in Assam.

The people of Assam are eagerly waiting for PM Modi’s visit because of his love for the state, Sarbananda Sonowal said. “This the greatest moment for all of us particularly the people of Assam – Barak, Brahmaputra, hills, and plains. Dhekiajuli is a place of memory of the great sacrifice of those great martyrs in the 1942 quit India movement. I believe the Prime Minister’s visit will definitely inspire all of us particularly his brief 6-year tenure whatever he did for the speedy growth of Assam and Northeast,” Sonowal said.