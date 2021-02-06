Shilpa Shetty shares the recipe of a drink that she has given to her son to boost immunity

In previous years we talked a lot about immunity. Experts and others have pointed out that boosting the immune system is important to eradicate the corona epidemic. The first thing we have to do is to include significant changes in eating habits and so on. Now Bollywood star and fitness freak Shilpa Shetty has shared a recipe for a drink that can boost immunity.

Shilpa says she shares the best drink to boost immunity. This drink is made with honey, ginger, and lemon. Shilpa has been giving her son Viaan Raj Kundra this drink since he was five. Rich in antioxidants, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal ingredients, the drink not only facilitates digestion but also improves the functioning of the respiratory system, says Shilpa. This drink is rich in vitamin C and potassium and has the ability to increase metabolism.

Recipe

Ingredients

Hot water- two cups

Lemon- one and a half

Ginger juice – one and a half tablespoons

Mango or white turmeric – 1 tbsp

Honey – 2 tbsp

Cinnamon- to taste

Salt- enough

How to prepare

Put honey, lemon juice, ginger juice, turmeric, cinnamon, and salt in a bowl. Pour hot water into this mixture and mix well. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes. Pour into a cup and drink hot. Do not add honey to excessively cold or hot water as this may reduce the effect.