Shilpa Shetty shares the recipe of a drink that she has given to her son to boost immunity

In previous years we talked a lot about immunity. Experts and others have pointed out that boosting the immune system is important to eradicate the corona epidemic. The first thing we have to do is to include significant changes in eating habits and so on. Now Bollywood star and fitness freak Shilpa Shetty has shared a recipe for a drink that can boost immunity.
Shilpa says she shares the best drink to boost immunity. This drink is made with honey, ginger, and lemon. Shilpa has been giving her son Viaan Raj Kundra this drink since he was five. Rich in antioxidants, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal ingredients, the drink not only facilitates digestion but also improves the functioning of the respiratory system, says Shilpa. This drink is rich in vitamin C and potassium and has the ability to increase metabolism.
Recipe
Ingredients
Hot water- two cups
Lemon- one and a half
Ginger juice – one and a half tablespoons
Mango or white turmeric – 1 tbsp
Honey – 2 tbsp
Cinnamon- to taste
Salt- enough
How to prepare
Put honey, lemon juice, ginger juice, turmeric, cinnamon, and salt in a bowl. Pour hot water into this mixture and mix well. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes. Pour into a cup and drink hot. Do not add honey to excessively cold or hot water as this may reduce the effect.
