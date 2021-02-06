UAE authorities reduce timings for eateries

Authorities in UAE has reduced the timings for eateries. Department of Economic Development in Ajman has announced the new decision.

The Department of Economic Development has reduced the timings of cafeterias and cafes operating in the emirate. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19.

As per the new order, the cafeterias and cafes must close at 12 midnight. After 12 midnight only home delivery is allowed.

Earlier, Abu Dhabi government has issued new Covid-19 guidelines. The government has reduced the attendance at the government and semi-government offices to 30%.