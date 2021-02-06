Watch an adorable video of two pandas playing in snow….

Many videos of pandas have received a lot of attention on social media. Now here is a video posted on Twitter by the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington DC. The video has now garnered great attention. Two pandas named Mei Xiang and Tian Tian are seen swaying south through the icy steep path.

Pandas are found mostly in the Sichuan Mountains of central China. Bamboo is the panda’s favorite food. Similarly, pandas are able to jump and swim quickly to escape from enemies.