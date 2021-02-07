“BHU -Fake recruitment racket busted” ; Arrested four including the kingpin

The Varanasi team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) burst a fake recruitment racket on Saturday. Based on a clue from Military Intelligence (MI), the STF arrested four men including the chief in Varanasi. Earlier, in September last year, the Lucknow-based MI unit upon notable information concerning a fake civilian recruitment racket, while seeking directions on a fake army recruitment racket in and around Varanasi. The unit developed the inputs and discovered them to be right on the ground. It could also recognize the prime suspect and his associate involved in the same.

The inputs were given with UP STF in the first week of January, this year. A joint team of Lucknow MI unit and UP ATS was developed and the leads were more advanced jointly. The joint team could recognize three main suspects operating the network that had deceived many ambitious job candidates of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), UP Secretariat, and India Railways.

Spotting a proper opportunity all three suspects, the chief Ramanuj Bharadwaj urf Suresh (28 years) and his aides Ajay Kumar (34 years) and Anil Kumar Bharti (30 years) were captured by UP STF at about 12 PM on Saturday near Singhpur Chawk, Sarnath (Varanasi). Subsequently, another aide of the group, Vishwesh Mishra a website developer was arrested from Sundarpur (Varanasi). The UP STF team has seized five mobile phones, eight false documents, three blank-bank-cheques, one laptop, two motorcycles, and Rs 6000 from these men.

Reportedly, it was learned that the four had defrauded more than 50 youth in the guise of giving them jobs in BHU, Secretariat, and Railway since 2017. In past, they had two false websites, one in the title of BHU and the other in the name of the UP Secretariat. They used these fake websites to attract the job aspirants to connect for jobs there and scan them to choose their targets. Consequently, they used to reach these selected job seekers.