“Buy movies for your own” ; Introducing ‘Book-My-Show Stream’, Here’s everything you need to know

With the advent of the Covid-19 or coronavirus, cinema has become a much more challenging area. Though on the way back, it will take a long time for the old-fashioned people to create a situation where movie theaters are festive. In this situation, those in the film industry will be forced to choose new business models. Book-My-Show, a leading online movie ticketing website, is also changing the field. Book-My-Show Stream, a video-on-demand service, has just hit the market.

The way Book-My-Show Streamworks is a bit different from video streaming platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix. The uniqueness of the Book-My-Show stream is that customers can buy new movies and series at their discretion or in the North. You can also use the Book-My-Show stream service on the Book My Show app, Book My Show website, Apple TV, Android TV, Firestick, Chromecast, and desktop browsers.\

About 600 movies with 72,000 hours of viewing are already available on the Book-My-Show stream. Also, the company plans to release 2,000 more movies on the Book-My-Show stream in the next 9-12 months. New Hollywood movies such as Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, S God S, and The Craft: Legacy are all available on the Book-My-Show stream at various prices. If you buy a movie you can watch it whenever you feel like it. At the same time, you can watch movies for up to 30 days, depending on the method of cheap rental. But if you want to start preparing, you have to finish watching the movie in 2 days. Prices range from Rs 40 to Rs 700 for films in various categories such as Premiere, Exclusive, World Cinema, Missed Theater, and Festival Favorites.

Book My Show has partnered with global giants such as Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., and Universal Pictures to bring the best movies to audiences. It has also partnered with leading Indian production companies such as Viacom 18, Shemaroo, Rajshree Productions, Divo, and Sillimonks. Book-My-Show Stream also facilitates the purchase or rental of films from international film festivals such as the Cannes Film Festival, the Venice Film Festival, the Berlin International Film Festival, and the Sundance Film Festival.