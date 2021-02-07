Coalition forces intercepts drones launched by Houthi targeting Saudi Arabia

Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed an explosives laden drone launched by Houthi militants in Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia. Turki Al Maliki, the spokesman of the coalition forces has confirmed this. Turki Al Maliki said that the coalition forces had intercepted and destroyed the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) targeting civilians and civil facilities in the Saudi southern region near the border with Yemen.

The Houthi rebels had been targeting Saudi Arabia continuously. The Houthi rebels had been suing drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

Yemen is witnessing violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict.