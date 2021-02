Thiruvananthapuram: Manoj and Revathi got married in hospital. The wedding between Manoj from Vembayam and Revathi from Kollam was scheduled to take place on February 4. However, the marriage became uncertain as Manoj needed urgent surgery.

The groom then underwent surgery at the Thiruvananthapuram SP. The wedding took place at Fort Hospital.

SP Fort Hospital CEO Dr. P.Ashokan and staff were part of the function.