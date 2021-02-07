First women team in CRPF’s cobra commando unit… Read more!!!

New Delhi: The CRPF’s Special Task Force (STF), Cobra, to fight the Maoists has formed a women-only unit. According to the CRPF, there are 34 women officers selected from the army’s six women battalions. The CRPF claimed that it is the world’s first all-female women commando team.

Kadarpur CRPF in Haryana The women were made part of the Cobra during a ceremony at the Kadarpur CRPF camp in Haryana. They will be deployed in Maoist areas after undergoing three months of special training to deploy in the forest areas. They are given the same training as the male commandos in Cobra.

The CRPF was formed in 2009 by the Commando Battalion for Resolve Action (COBRA), which specializes in offshore commando operations. At present there are 12,000 commandos in 10 battalions. Most of them are deployed in Maoist areas of Chhattisgarh. A few are also working to counter domestic insurgency in the northeastern states.