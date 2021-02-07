Great tragedy in Uttarakhand; Shocking scenes…

Dehradun: Shocking scenes of flash floods in Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand are emerging. The dam on the Alaknanda River has collapsed and many people are missing.
DGP, Uttarakhand, Ashok Kumar says that 50-100 people, mostly those working at the #RishiGangaPowerProject are missing. #Chamoli #Uttarakhand #avalanche @ians_india @IANSKhabar pic.twitter.com/4i8A6LYJ4g
— Anand Singh (@Anand_Journ) February 7, 2021
It is reported that a large iceberg has collapsed. The incident took place in an area called Tapovan Raini. As a result, the Alaknanda Dam has completely collapsed and the water level in the Dhauliganga River has risen.
#WATCH | Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns
— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021
Thousands of people have been evacuated from nearby areas following the avalanche. Rescue operations are in progress.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat asked the people not to panic by spreading old videos.
Biggest story at this time: Terrifying images of glacier break leading massive flooding in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. Extensive damage and devastation expected at several villages. Full coverage on @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/rzR6ODfJ9y
— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) February 7, 2021
