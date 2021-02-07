Great tragedy in Uttarakhand; Shocking scenes…

Dehradun: Shocking scenes of flash floods in Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand are emerging. The dam on the Alaknanda River has collapsed and many people are missing.

It is reported that a large iceberg has collapsed. The incident took place in an area called Tapovan Raini. As a result, the Alaknanda Dam has completely collapsed and the water level in the Dhauliganga River has risen.

#WATCH | Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Thousands of people have been evacuated from nearby areas following the avalanche. Rescue operations are in progress.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat asked the people not to panic by spreading old videos.