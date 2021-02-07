India Meteorological Department issues ‘cold wave’ alert

The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that cold wave conditions will return in Odisha. IMD in his daily weather bulletin has said that the cold wave condition is likely to return in at least six districts in Odisha in the next 24 hours.

“Cold wave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Deogarh during next 24 hours. cold is tolerable but may cause a mild health concern for infants and elderly people,” the IMD said in its warning.

IMD urged all to stay indoors during the night and early morning in view of the cold conditions.