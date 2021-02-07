Police revealed the truth behind the financial fraud case against Sunny Leone

Police have revealed the truth behind a complaint that actress Sunny Leone has committed financial fraud after taking an advance of lakhs to attend the inaugural function. Police said there was no evidence that Sunny Leone committed fraud or financial fraud. Therefore, the report will be forwarded to the DGP soon. Shiyas, a native of Perumbavoor, had lodged a complaint to the DGP alleging that she had cheated them by saying that she would attend the event on February 14 last year. He handed it over to the Crime Branch.

According to the complainant, an advance of Rs 19.50 lakh was paid for the event in Bahrain. The incident took place in 2016. The police had recorded Sunny Leone’s statement at the resort in Poovar, Thiruvananthapuram. The actress has admitted that she has received Rs 29 lakh for various events through her manager. The event did not take place at the time stated by the organizers. The actress told the police that she could still attend if he was given a suitable date to hold the event. Therefore, financial fraud or fraud case will not exist, police said. Police officials said they would report to the DGP to close the case. But the complainant says he still not ready to withdraw the case.