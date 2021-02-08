Center gives permission to export 156 defense equipment, including Tejas and BrahMos

Bangalore: The Center has approved the export of 156 defense equipment manufactured by India. According to the report, the government has approved the export of 156 defense equipment to boost arms exports to friendly countries. The list was released by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

Exports include BrahMos missiles, Tejas fighter jets, artillery guns and explosives. The BrahMos is a supersonic missile intended for use by the Navy, Army and Air Force. The BrahMos missile can be easily launched on mobile launchers, ships, submarines and aircraft. Under the new law, the central government is now trying to increase defense exports. Of the equipment licensed for export, 19 are aerial equipment, 16 are nuclear, biological and chemical devices, 41 are compact systems and 28 are naval devices. 27 are electronic communication systems. The list includes 10 life-saving equipment, 4 missiles and 4 microelectronic devices. Exports are expected to touch Rs 35,000 crore by 2025.