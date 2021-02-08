Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down again

The price of precious metals -gold and silver- has slipped down again in the commodity market. The price of gold has fell down five time on a row in the last six days. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures fell 0.12% to Rs.47,200 per 10 gram. Silver futures edged 0.2% lower to Rs.68,593 per kg.

Price of spot gold has surged in the New Delhi market. Price of spot gold has reached at Rs. 46,877 per 10 gram up by Rs.94. Silver also jumped Rs 340 to Rs 68,391 per kg. In the international market the price of spot gold has today remained steady at US dollr1,811.80 an ounce.