First female undersecretary to Synod of Bishops appointed

Pope Francis creates history by appointing appointed a woman as an undersecretary for the first time for the Catholic Synod of Bishops. The pope promoted French theologist Nathalie Becquart to the post, adjacent Luis Marin de San Martin of Spain.

The undersecretaries are to support Cardinal Mario Grech of Malta, who heads the body, in equipping and conducting synods of bishops representing the church. Church media said Becquart’s appointment, with voting rights, was a representation of the empowerment of women in the church.

“The appointment of Sister Nathalie Becquart as undersecretary helps us to remember that in synodal processes, the voice of the people of God has a special place,” Grech told the Vatican News, adding that it was necessary to find ways to enable everyone to participate effectively.