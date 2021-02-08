Indian pacer Ishant Sharma achieves a milestone in cricket

Indian pace bowler Ishant Sharma has crossed another milestone in his carrier. The Indian pacer has picked 300 wickets in Test cricket. Thus Ishant Sharma has become the sixth Indian bowler to pick up 300 Test wickets. Ishant Sharma is also the third Indian fast bowler to scalp 300 wickets in Test cricket. He achieved this on day four of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium when he got the wicket of England’s Daniel Lawrence in their second innings.

Ishant had made his Test debut in 2007 against Bangladesh in Dhaka. He has also played 80 ODIs and 14 T20Is so far in which he has picked 115 and 8 wickets respectively.

DO NOT MISS: @ImIshant's historic 3?0?0?th Test wicket ?? The right-arm pacer became the third Indian fast bowler to scalp 300 Test wickets after he got Daniel Lawrence out LBW. ?? Relive that iconic moment here?? https://t.co/pPqoaaAZ3i pic.twitter.com/LxmC2PkkvL — BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2021

Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan are the other Indian fast bowlers to reach 300-wicket milestone in the longest format of the game. Ravichandran Ashwin, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh are the other Indian bowlers to scalp 300 or more wickets in Test cricket.

Ishant, however, is the slowest Indian bowler to take 300 wickets. He reached the milestone in 98 Test matches, whereas Ashwin — having scalped 300 wickets in 54 Tests — is the fastest. Ashwin is followed by Kumble (66), Harbhajan (72), Kapil Dev (83) and Zaheer (89).Kumble remains the highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket with 619 wickets ahead of Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan (417).