Mohammad Azharuddin Birthday: Former cricketer turns 58 today

Mohammad Azharuddin was born on 8th February 1963 in Hyderabad. He was known for playing some incredibly classy shots by using his wrists to full effect. Though his whirlwind career has been notable as much due to his feats on the field as off it. Azhar remains the only cricketer to have hit three hundred in his first three Tests.

During his 15-year long international career, Azhar scored 6215 runs in the longest format and 9378 runs in white-ball cricket. He is widely regarded as one of the most stylish players in the game’s history. John Woodcock, a cricket journalist, once said of him, “It’s no use asking an Englishman to bat like Mohammad Azharuddin. It would be like expecting a greyhound to win The Derby.”