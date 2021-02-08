Rahul Gandhi should become Congress party president; Resolution passed

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress faction has passed a resolution demanding the re-election of Rahul Gandhi as the new Congress president. The decision was taken at a meeting attended by leaders including AICC member and MP in charge of Telangana Manickam Tagore and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Congress assembly party leader Bhatti Vikramarka.

Earlier, Congress factions in Delhi and Chhattisgarh had also passed a resolution calling on Rahul to lead the party. “All Congress persons are standing resolutely with Rahul Gandhi and believe that under his leadership, the Congress organisation will be constantly strengthened. Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, confidence has been kindled among Congress workers that under his leadership and guidance, they will strengthen the party’s foundation,” the resolution passed by the CPCC said.