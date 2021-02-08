Saif Ali Khan happy on getting paternity leave, says “It’s a privileged position”

Virat Kohli and Anushka is one among the favourite star couples of Indians. A few days back this star couple again won hearts becoming mama and papa to their little angel vamika. But much before her arrival, Kohli made headlines for skipping the India-Australia test series to attend the birth of his daughter. And now Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has also opened up on the need for paternity leaves.

Saif is super excited to welcome his second child with his wife and bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. He said that he had always taken paternity leave. Not when he began living with Kareena but when he was husband to former wife Amrita Singh, Saif has been taking paternity leaves.

“Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work. It’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor” he said in an interview.

On the other way around, Actor Anne Hathaway had also emphasised on the need of having the spouse right from the first formative weeks. The idea of paternity leaves hold mixed reactions. This was evident when many were upset at Virat, including former cricketers, for “taking a holiday” and denying his “national duty” to play in the Test series.